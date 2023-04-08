Home Sports Joel Embiid towards confirmation as NBA leading scorer
Sports

Joel Embiid towards confirmation as NBA leading scorer

by admin
Joel Embiid towards confirmation as NBA leading scorer

Good news for Joel Embiid, who is heading towards confirmation as NBA top scorer for the second consecutive season. The two-way race with Luka Doncic will see the Slovenian (chasing 32.4 points against the 76ers’ center at 33.1) miss the Mavs’ last – irrelevant – game of the season against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Embiid did not play last night against Atlanta and should in all likelihood be rested in Rivers’ team’s final game of the regular season as well.

See also  Haigang striker signings may have to wait until July when Lopez returns to the team and returns to Brazil – yqqlm

You may also like

“Grudge is bad food”

Which is why Coumba Sow is now with...

End of season for Maxime Roos (Roanne), victim...

Werder Bremen throws Tim Wiese out: Banned from...

Manchester City: Kyle Walker cannot play in current...

NBA schedule Timberwolves VS Spurs AK review live...

Can Oliver Kahn and Salihamidžić redirect?

World Snooker Championship: Matthew Stevens edges past Dechawat...

Merle Frohms and Ann-Katrin Berger save DFB women...

When you are weak, you are weak. Zhan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy