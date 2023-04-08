Good news for Joel Embiid, who is heading towards confirmation as NBA top scorer for the second consecutive season. The two-way race with Luka Doncic will see the Slovenian (chasing 32.4 points against the 76ers’ center at 33.1) miss the Mavs’ last – irrelevant – game of the season against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Embiid did not play last night against Atlanta and should in all likelihood be rested in Rivers’ team’s final game of the regular season as well.