BY: JORGE ELISEO CABRERA CAICEDO It seems to me that this is happening with the excess of information about a possible catastrophic eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano. Information about the three large eruptions that have been reported so far has spread on social networks. The first occurred on 12 […]

The entrance Smokescreen? It was first published in Diario del Huila.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook