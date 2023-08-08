Home » Bad weather in Norway, the damage of the storm Hans-Corriere TV
Flooded roads and injured in the country. Ferries canceled and flights delayed

(LaPresse) The bad weather hits Noed Europe. Flooded roads and injuries in Norway from storm Hans. Many ferries cancelled, flight delays. Norwegian authorities predict “extremely heavy rain” for Wednesday and are urging everyone to stay indoors. Dozens of roads have been closed due to floods and landslides in southern Norway and Sweden. (LaPresse)

