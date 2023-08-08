The Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape of the municipality of Milan has placed the historical constraint on the San Siro stadium, which therefore cannot be demolished

The Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape of the municipality of Milan He has decided to place the historical constraint on the Giuseppe Meazza stadium (better known as San Siro, from the name of the district in which it is located). The superintendency’s decision means that the stadium cannot be demolished to allow the construction of a new one in its place, as the municipality and the two main football clubs of the city, Inter Milan and Milan, have wanted for some time. Specifically, the superintendence has decided to place the constraint on the second ring of San Siro, i.e. the part of the stadium built in the 1950s. The decision was widely expected, so much so that for months both Inter and Milan have been evaluating alternative projects to build two new proprietary stadiums far from the San Siro district (Milan in the municipality of San Donato Milanese, and Inter in Rozzano) .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

