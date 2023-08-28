Poms follows Jancker near Leoben

One day after Carsten Jancker was kicked out as Leoben coach, the second list presented its new coach. Rene Poms takes over the helm at the Styrians, the club announced on Facebook on Monday.

The 48-year-old from Graz is a child of the region and “a trainer with great international experience”. Poms, who started his coaching career in Bruck an der Mur in 2011, was most recently the head coach of NK Osijek in the Croatian league. Leoben wants to tackle promotion to the Bundesliga with Poms.

His commitment is “a clear sign of our ambitions. With his international experience, expertise and deep connection to the club and the region, we are confident that Rene is the right man to lead us on our mission to the top flight.”

