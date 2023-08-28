Home » Bad weather in Mallorca, the wind breaks the moorings and the liner hits the tanker – Corriere TV
No injuries were reported: the impact damaged one side of the tanker

The strong wind caused the liner Britannia to break its moorings in the Spanish port of Palma de Mallorca in the Balearic Islands. The vessel collided with the tanker Castillo de Arteaga, docked at the opposite end of the dock. No injuries were reported. The impact damaged one side of the tanker, but caused no losses at sea. The transatlantic liner Britannia, namesake of the famous Windsor yacht, operates for the English cruise company P&O Cruises and is 330 meters long. She built in the Fincantieri factory in Monfalcone, she was delivered in 2015 to P&O Cruises.

August 27, 2023 – Updated August 28, 2023, 00:01 am

