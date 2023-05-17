Bad weather in Tuscany, more rain and thunderstorms. Mugello, isolated fractions. Here’s what awaits us

Florence, 17 May 2023 – Still bad weather in Tuscany, where the rain and wind alarm remains high. The low pressure vortex will also feel its effects today Wednesday 17 May. The weather forecast therefore does not promise anything good even in the next few hours.

Civil protection: “We recommend maximum caution”

«The widespread rains in the area have led to an increase in landslides throughout the Upper Mugello. This type of phenomena will still be possible therefore it is advisable not to travel unless strictly necessary. We recommend maximum caution, especially when driving, due to the possible presence of trees, branches, falling debris and flooding on the road”. This is what the Civil Protection of the Metrocittà of Florence explains on Facebook.

The president of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani announced on Telegram the extension “of the yellow alert also for severe storms and hydrogeological risk. Wind alert extended to the central areas of Tuscany. Let’s pay the utmost attention!”. Recommended the utmost caution, especially when driving, due to the possible presence of trees, branches and flooding on the road. Here is in detail what awaits us.

Tuscany, the weather forecast for May 17th

They are scheduled for Wednesday 17 May widespread rainfall and local thunderstorms on the Apennine sectors, in particular on upper Mugello, upper Val Tiberina and upper Casentino, between the provinces of Florence and Arezzo. On the rest of the region scattered rainfall, with possible showers or local storms, expected above all on the south-western sectors, with gusts of wind and hailstorms occasional. Very strong Tramontana-Grecale gusts will affect the Tuscan-Emilian Apennine ridge, and will be strong in the central-northern areas.

Rains and thunderstorms, the code orange is triggered

The low pressure vortex that has already brought frequent rainfall and northerly winds at times strong, shows no sign of abating. The Regional Civil Protection Operations Room has issued a orange code for hydrogeological risk and hydraulics of the minor network for the areas of upper Mugello, upper Val Tiberina and upper Casentino, valid from the evening of 16 May until the afternoon of Wednesday 17 May. Also for the same areas, a valid yellow code was issued for severe thunderstorms until 4pm on Wednesday. The yellow code for hydrogeological and hydraulic risk of the minor network has also been extended northern areas and the Arno basin. Finally, the yellow code for wind was issued throughout the day on Wednesday, limited to the central-northern areas.

Mugello, landslides in Marradi: roads blocked and schools closed

One of the areas hardest hit by bad weather is the upper Mugello area, in particular the Marradi area, where yesterday evening 16 May some houses were evacuated as a precaution and where today 17 May, schools closed of every order and degree. Schools also closed in Palazzuolo and Firenzuola.

This morning there are three teams that are operating in the Marradi area, where there are several landslides that are blocking the roadways. The fraction of Lutirano in the municipality of Marradi is isolated. The GOS group (Special Operations Group) sent by the Florence and Prato commands was also on the spot. The COC (Municipal Operations Center) has been opened for coordination.

Yesterday the persistent rains caused two landslides that spilled onto the roadway of the provincial road 20 between Modigliana and Marradi, causing five cars to become stuck. Some roads are also impassable, which have been closed to traffic: it is the regional road 302 on the Emiliana side, the regional road 306 connecting Marradi and Palazzuolo and the 610. The Municipality has announced that it is “currently the road system on the sp 302 towards Faenza was closed due to a landslide in the San Cassiano area. Problems also on the sp 20 towards Modigliana and on the sp 29 towards Lutirano. Criticism also on the sp 306 towards Palazzuolo. He is advised not to drive unless strictly necessary ”.

As reported by the Civil Protection of the Metropolitan City of Florence, in Marradi, Palazzuolo sul Senio and Firenzuola the cumulative rains, which exceeded 95 mm of rain in 12 hours, caused a “rise in the water levels of all watercourses water of the hydrographic network of this territory”, and among these Senio, Santerno and Lamone.

Pistoia and province battered by bad weather: 25 requests for help

The bad weather also caused a lot of damage throughout the territory of Pistoia and its province, where yesterday there were around 25 requests for help from citizens to the Fire Brigade. Rain and wind have also made an effigy of an angel on the top of the bell tower of the church of San Leopoldo unsafe. To avoid the risk of falling, a team intervened in the Municipality of Abetone Cutigliano completing the operation supported by a ladder truck. The operational module of the regional mobile column called Mocra was also mobilized, engaged in the fight against aquatic risk. Fire brigade teams are committed to supporting the populations of the Adriatic side and in particular to Senigallia.

What is the ‘bomb cyclone’ that is affecting Italy

It all originated from a vast area of ​​low pressure present over Europe, with cold currents of polar origin entering Italy which will persist throughout the week, originating the so-called ‘explosive cyclogenesis’ on the Tyrrhenian Sea. The effects, as we have seen, are devastating: in addition to violent gusts of wind, this cyclone has caused extreme weather events. Not only storms but also flash floods‘, capable of discharging large quantities of rain to the ground: we are talking about over 200/300 l/m2 of rain, the equivalent of rainfall expected in over 2 months.

Hurricane winds and snow in the mountains

The stormy winds that blow along the Tyrrhenian coast can reach peaks of over 120 km/h, therefore we speak of an intensity of hurricane. In addition to the risk of storm surges, especially on the coasts of Lazio, Campania and Calabria, the snow in the Central Eastern Alps, around 1400/1500 meters of altitude. Unusual weather event to be in mid-May, which hasn’t occurred for a few years.

How long will the bad weather last?

“Currently – as the ilmeteo.it website explains – the vortex has moved from the lower Tyrrhenian Sea to the central regions and will continue to dispense rains and thunderstorms at least until Wednesday 17 May, affecting more or less the same regions. The alert remains high for some sectors of the north but also for some areas of the centre, especially the Adriatic sector up to the limit of the lower Tyrrhenian Sea. As for a possible reprieve from bad weather, Thursday 18 and Friday 19 the cyclonic vortex will begin to lose energy in a clear form”. However, the site specifies, “we cannot yet expect a total return of good weather as there will not yet be a high pressure figure able to guarantee firm stability”.

So you still need a little patience to see the mild temperatures of spring arrive. For the next weekend, bad weather will still be the protagonist, and the temperatures will be several degrees below average due to the formation of a new low pressure minimum over Italy which will lead to widespread rainfall. The instability will therefore persist in particular in the central-north, for several more days, while more dry areas will affect the south of the peninsula.

Maurice Costanzo