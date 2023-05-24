Bad weather, Musumeci in the Chamber: ‘Up to 900 euros for displaced families’

“A contribution is foreseen to families, for autonomous accommodation, of 400 euros for single-family nuclei, 500 for families with two people, 700 for those with three, 800 for those with 4, up to a maximum of 900 euros per month. If there are handicapped or disabled people, an additional contribution of 200 euros per month is granted for each of the subjects indicated”.

Thus the Minister for Civil Protection, Nello Musumeci, in its urgent report to the Chamber on the floods in Emilia Romagna. The events involved neighboring areas of the Marche and Tuscany regions. Musumeci also referred to the provision on the suspension of mortgages for citizens of the affected areas and funeral expenses.

“From a hydrogeological point of view, there have been several river flows that have had critical issues and have affected a total of 23 rivers, over 30 landslides and 500 roads closed due to flooding or landslides. 23,000 people have been evacuated. Transit should resume regularly in the next few hours and 622 roads remain closed, many of them secondary. Most of the railway lines are expected to be reactivated by early June”. Thus the Minister for Civil Protection, Nello Musumeci, in his urgent information to the Chamber on the flood in Emilia Romagna.

“The Ministry of Culture is evaluating the possible damage to cultural assets, also for the damage of archival assets which in part have been severely compromised”. Thus the Minister for Civil Protection, Nello Musumeci, in his urgent information to the Chamber on the flood in Emilia Romagna.

“For the restoration of numerous shortages of electricity supplies, the flooding does not allow the technical teams to intervene and we are confident that everything will return to normal in the coming days”. Thus the Minister for Civil Protection, Nello Musumeci, according to which “as regards essential services, against the peak of disservices on 17 May, 54,000 users were left without electricity, some tens of thousands users without the service of mobile telephony, 14,600 units for the landline”. “We must make the safety of the national territory the priority of the government’s political agenda of this Executive and of all its branches in the territory”. Thus the Minister for Civil Protection, Nello Musumeci, in his report on the flood in Emilia Romagna. “Ours – he added – is a nation more inclined to rebuild than to prevent. Events like the one in Emilia Romagna cannot be foreseen, but the disastrous effects it produces can be reduced. We need a national plan designed according to a unitary strategy failed so far, we are also preparing regulatory projects to simplify procedures in the post-emergency phase which is that of reconstruction”.

“When I speak of structural prevention I am not referring only to the fight against water and hydrogeological instability but also to earthquake risk. How many strategic infrastructures are there that could withstand a certain seismic stress? How many municipalities in Italy could be reached by emergency vehicles?These are questions that we must all ask considering that over half of the national territory falls within the seismic zone and almost entirely 94% falls within the risk zone for landslides or water or hydrogeological instability”, Musumeci specified.

