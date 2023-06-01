by livesicilia.it – ​​3 seconds ago

1′ OF READING BAGHERIA (PA) – Yesterday evening, May 31, an ordinary meeting was held to update the Bagheria City Council. There were several items on the agenda but the meeting only dealt with item 17,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Bagheria, the city council rejects the three-year plan for public works appeared 3 seconds ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».