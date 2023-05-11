Baiuca claims Leilía’s legacy with “Vai Tu”

Baiuca returns after her successful tour “Embruxo Tour”, which he said goodbye to in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​with “Vai Tu”. The theme is the interpretation of “Verde – Gaio”, one of the greatest classics of Galician traditional music, popularized by Leilía, the pioneer tambourine players in recovering the oral songbook of traditional Galician music. The group managed to popularize songs that only lived in the villages in the eighties to give them wider recognition.

“Verde – Gaio”, considered a cultural, emotional and sentimental heritage of Galician music, is now recoded by Baiuca, who has been playing it in his concerts for years. Of course, he has renamed it “Vai Tu”, using the original voices of the theme.

The release coincides with the announcement a few weeks ago that Leilía was leaving the stage after almost thirty-five years of experience and five albums, being a fundamental project for the vindication of the traditional and fundamentally feminine songbook of deep Galicia.

