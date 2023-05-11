Home » Baiuca claims Leilía’s legacy with “Vai Tu”
World

Baiuca claims Leilía’s legacy with “Vai Tu”

by admin
Baiuca claims Leilía’s legacy with “Vai Tu”

Baiuca returns after her successful tour “Embruxo Tour”, which he said goodbye to in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​with “Vai Tu”. The theme is the interpretation of “Verde – Gaio”, one of the greatest classics of Galician traditional music, popularized by Leilía, the pioneer tambourine players in recovering the oral songbook of traditional Galician music. The group managed to popularize songs that only lived in the villages in the eighties to give them wider recognition.

“Verde – Gaio”, considered a cultural, emotional and sentimental heritage of Galician music, is now recoded by Baiuca, who has been playing it in his concerts for years. Of course, he has renamed it “Vai Tu”, using the original voices of the theme.

The release coincides with the announcement a few weeks ago that Leilía was leaving the stage after almost thirty-five years of experience and five albums, being a fundamental project for the vindication of the traditional and fundamentally feminine songbook of deep Galicia.

See also  Russia-Ukraine war, now Moscow soldiers want to go home. Military runs over and kills his colonel: "1,500 comrades from my battalion are dead"

You may also like

“Irregularities at Cala Levante”: prescriptions and acquittals

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 12 May...

Multiple cities in Texas declare a state of...

The conflict between Wagner and the Russian army...

Darian Maleš assist at Fiorentina Basel | Sport

Does anyone know who I am? – breaking...

takes it out on Allegri

Turkish Kurdish voters warn: Don’t take our vote...

Silksong slides beyond the first half of 2023

Hidrogenesse publish their soundtrack for Nacho Vigalondo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy