Home World Bakhmut destroyed, the ruins of the city filmed by drone – Corriere TV
World

Bakhmut destroyed, the ruins of the city filmed by drone – Corriere TV

by admin
Bakhmut destroyed, the ruins of the city filmed by drone – Corriere TV

Kiev’s army is trying to help civilians flee the city, which Russian forces have been trying to capture for months

Pressure increases on Ukrainian troops resisting in the city of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine. Kiev’s army is trying to help civilians flee the city, which Russian forces have been trying to capture for months. A few days ago a woman was reportedly killed and two men seriously injured as they tried to escape on a makeshift bridge. According to Western analysts, the Ukrainian military may be considering a controlled withdrawal from the city. British military intelligence officials and a Washington-based think tank say Ukraine has moved to destroy strategic bridges near the city. In Bakhmut the situation is “hell”. This is the description given by Volodymyr Nazarenko, a senior Ukrainian commander, in an interview with the newspaper Kyiv24, in which he nevertheless added that the front line has been stabilized and the Russian forces are still on the outskirts. This was reported by the Guardian, adding that Russian forces now occupy areas on 3 sides of the city, i.e. east, north and south, and there is only one road connecting the city to Ukrainian-controlled territory. However, the Washington-based thinktank Institute for the Study of War said the Russians were unlikely to encircle the city any time soon, as their progress was still “slow and gradual.”

March 6, 2023 – Updated March 6, 2023, 10:20 am

© breaking latest news

See also  US experts: 90 million unvaccinated Americans are most susceptible to infection due to delta mutant strains

You may also like

Nemanja Vidić program for the president of FSS...

Nada Topčagić asked for brandy instead of anesthesia...

Messina Denaro, new search in the house of...

Vatican State Council’s first female undersecretary: discerning hopeful...

Palermo towards Cittadella, Sala and Graves are back...

21st edition of Expo Revestir takes place on...

Pinus wood gains prominence in decoration – MONDO...

Eyewitness to train derailment in Ohio: Metal fragments...

Elektra Elite attacked | Fun

Neymar suffered a serious injury and ended the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy