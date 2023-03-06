Kiev’s army is trying to help civilians flee the city, which Russian forces have been trying to capture for months

Pressure increases on Ukrainian troops resisting in the city of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine. Kiev’s army is trying to help civilians flee the city, which Russian forces have been trying to capture for months. A few days ago a woman was reportedly killed and two men seriously injured as they tried to escape on a makeshift bridge. According to Western analysts, the Ukrainian military may be considering a controlled withdrawal from the city. British military intelligence officials and a Washington-based think tank say Ukraine has moved to destroy strategic bridges near the city. In Bakhmut the situation is “hell”. This is the description given by Volodymyr Nazarenko, a senior Ukrainian commander, in an interview with the newspaper Kyiv24, in which he nevertheless added that the front line has been stabilized and the Russian forces are still on the outskirts. This was reported by the Guardian, adding that Russian forces now occupy areas on 3 sides of the city, i.e. east, north and south, and there is only one road connecting the city to Ukrainian-controlled territory. However, the Washington-based thinktank Institute for the Study of War said the Russians were unlikely to encircle the city any time soon, as their progress was still “slow and gradual.”