Elizabeth Beltrame ran for the Lbm and in the world of running she was very well known. The news of her death spread just as the race was taking place on Sunday 5 March Rome-Ostia marathon: she left on her day 36esimo birthday. The runner, as she explains Republicshe was sick.

“Once again we realize how unfair life is to women special people“, writes the Asd Talenti Running Team on Facebook. “Elizabeth was one important athlete of recent years with some interesting results e many victories in his bulletin board, he has given a lot to the world of athletics and running in general”, recalls the post. Which concludes: “Above all, he gave us the most beautiful thing … his big SMILE that we will always carry in our hearts”.