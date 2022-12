The most monstrous déjà vu. The trenches where the soldiers live immersed in the mud; the cannon fire that rains down without ceasing; the woods completely broken. The ghostly images that come from Bakhmut, the town of Donbass besieged since last May, they take us back to Europe’s worst past: they are identical to the carnage of the Great War. So much so that today Bakhmut is called “the mincer”, just like Verdun