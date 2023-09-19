Balzaretti reveals the market background: “We had already spoken before”

Udinese sporting director, Federico Balzaretti, has revealed a curious transfer background linked to one of the shots of the last session

The director of theUdineseFederico Balzarettimade some statements to Sky on the sidelines of the drawn match against Cagliari, where he also returned to talk about the various transfer negotiations carried out in this last session.

Balzaretti: “Pereyra? We had met before and he was always motivated to come back”

—

There is a particular reference to the situation linked to Pereyra, in which he also revealed a curious backstory that occurred to bring the Uruguayan to Friuli.

THE WORD- “SWe are very happy as a family. We had already met before the end of the market. He has always been motivated to come backbrings experience and serenity from a technical and behavioral point of view. He just needs to be fit, we hope he can be ready as soon as possible.”

