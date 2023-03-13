Home World Band of robbers took away the entire Postamat counter in two minutes with an excavator: the images of the assault on Valverde
World

Band of robbers took away the entire Postamat counter in two minutes with an excavator: the images of the assault on Valverde

by admin
Band of robbers took away the entire Postamat counter in two minutes with an excavator: the images of the assault on Valverde

by mondopalermo.it – ​​19 seconds ago

During the night, a gang of robbers uprooted the ATM of a post office in Valverde (Catania) with an excavator. A well-organized group uprooted the postamat from the very central via Vincenzo Bellini with an excavator, after having blocked the streets to ensure their escape. In a video, which immediately went viral on social media and probably taken by a resident of the area, we see the whole scene. Here are the pictures… Look!

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Gang of robbers took away the entire Postamat counter in two minutes with an excavator: the images of the assault on Valverde – VIDEO appeared 19 seconds ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  European banks, protest against the ECB and the Supervisory Authority grows

You may also like

frontal accident, very serious a 16 year old....

The US government has approved a major drilling...

We already know the 20 selected in Suberock...

8 dead, 26 injured in US “violent weekend”...

Finds the gun in the house, 3-year-old girl...

Ukraine, breaking news. Wsj, Xi will speak online...

Usa, a three-year-old girl finds a gun and...

Silicon Valley Bank, the last days in the...

Review of the book “Spanish Progressive Rock” by...

Mikheil Saakashvili, from the Rose Revolution to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy