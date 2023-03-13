by mondopalermo.it – ​​19 seconds ago

During the night, a gang of robbers uprooted the ATM of a post office in Valverde (Catania) with an excavator. A well-organized group uprooted the postamat from the very central via Vincenzo Bellini with an excavator, after having blocked the streets to ensure their escape. In a video, which immediately went viral on social media and probably taken by a resident of the area, we see the whole scene. Here are the pictures… Look!

