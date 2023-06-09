Bandai Namco reveals Sand Land, the new project based on the manga by Akira Toriyama

Bandai Namco unveiled the previously announced tonight Sand Landthe new action-RPG based on the 2000 manga of the same name by Akira Toriyama, the legendary creator of Dragon Ball and many other anime/manga. Here it is below in the reveal trailer, together with the first official information: enjoy!

Immerse yourself in a desert world where humans and demons suffer from an extreme shortage of water. Play and watch the Demon Prince, Beelzebub, Sheriff Rao and the Demon Thief set off on an adventure to find the Legendary Source hidden in the desert. Billing himself as a “super evil demon,” Beelzebub has a pure heart like a little boy but superhuman strength and telepathic powers. Rao, the sheriff of a small town, seeks the help of demons to save Sand Land from a water shortage. Also Thief, a wise old demon skilled in theft accompanies Beelzebub and Rao in their adventure.

As Beelzebub, players will be able to explore a vast world accompanied by the unlikely group of demons and humans. Whether cruising in different vehicles or traveling on foot, players will encounter dangers and helpful characters as they uncover the many secrets of SAND LAND. Motorized combat is a big part of the game, and you’ll have access to many customizable and equipped vehicles to traverse the desert, overcome obstacles, and defeat a huge assortment of powerful enemies.

SAND LAND is a popular manga created in 2000 by Akira Toriyama, the author of DRAGON BALL and Dr. Slump, which has gained worldwide popularity since its publication. In a desert world where both demons and humans suffer from extreme drought and water shortages, Beelzebub, the Prince of Demons, and Rao, the sheriff of a small town, form a team and set off on an adventure to search for a hidden source of water. In December 2022, the project was announced SAND LAND in which various partners have come together to bring this classic manga IP into as many media as possible. The project began with the co-production of an anime film by Bandai Namco Filmworks’ Sunrise Studios, Kamikazedouga Co. Ltd., and ANIMA Inc, followed by the official announcement of the video game by SAND LAND in June 2023.