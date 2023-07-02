Home » Bandai shows Tank and Jump-Bot gameplay
World

During its showcase tonight at Anime Expo 2023, Bandai Namco demonstrated the gameplay of Sand Land, the new action-RPG dedicated to the Akira Toriyama saga. The movie focuses on two means that we will be able to use in the role of the protagonist Beelzebub to explore and battle in the vast deserts and canyons of the game: the Tank and the Jump-Bot.

The first, as the name suggests, is nothing more than a tank that offers us maximum protection but that can only move on the flat surfaces of the desert; The Jump-Bot instead it is an extremely agile bipedal mech, capable of jumping on the rocks of the canyons and also equipped with batteries of missiles.

We leave you to the movie: good vision.

