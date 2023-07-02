Home » Gänswein sent back to Freiburg, but he rebels. Father Georg’s revenge
Gänswein sent back to Freiburg, but he rebels. Father Georg's revenge

Gänswein sent back to Freiburg, but he rebels. Father Georg's revenge

Father Georg left without office rebels against the Pope and aims to become the new reference point for German conservatives. Comment

It should have been there yesterday first day of Father Georg Gänswein in his German diocese of Freiburg at the Borromeo College but the former secretary of Pope Benedict XVI he didn’t show because he went to Bregenz on Lake Constance, Austria, to ordain a priest close to a conservative group. A sort of rebellion against the will of the Vatican which makes us understand how the match between the German prelate and Bergoglio is by no means over.

The long push and pull of the destination of Father Georg it ended with a statement from the Press Office of the Holy See in mid-June, after a period of indiscretions that had given it – for a certain time – to be sent to the remote nunciature of Costa Rica. Pope Francis’ latest snub it was consummated when in the papal yearbook it was ordered that he be indicated as “already prefect of Prefecture of the Papal Household”. He comes then denied the title of “emeritus” as had already happened previously in the case of Cardinal Dino Monduzzi, who was also left without office as a punishment. Relations between the two have never been good and the death of Pope Ratzinger at the end of December 2022 unleashed a real war.

