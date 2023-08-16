Bank of Ireland Glitch Allows Customers to Withdraw Funds They Don’t Have

Apology Issued as Bank of Ireland Customers Take Advantage of Technical Glitch

Customers of one of Ireland’s largest banks, the Bank of Ireland (BOI), were able to withdraw funds they did not have due to a technical glitch that occurred on Tuesday. The flaw, which has since been resolved on the BOI app and website, allowed people to transfer up to €1,000 ($1,090) to a digital account and withdraw that amount from an ATM, even if they had insufficient funds in their accounts. The incident led to long queues as some customers rushed to exploit the glitch, while others were unable to access their accounts.

The BOI has issued an apology for the inconvenience caused by the incident. The bank also warned customers that any funds transferred and withdrawn, even if they exceeded normal limits, would be debited from their accounts. Services have now resumed as normal, according to the bank’s social media statement.

The technical glitch has sparked frustration among customers, who took to social media to express their grievances. Some complained about not being able to access their accounts or check their bank balances, while others mentioned being abroad without access to their funds or the BOI app throughout the day.

Irish police have stated that they are aware of the problem but placed the responsibility on the individual customers. The BOI had experienced technical problems in the past, which some customers were quick to mention in their comments. Discussions about the lack of a contingency plan by the bank were also prevalent online.

The BOI has reassured customers that nightly payments to accounts may appear throughout the day. Despite this latest incident, the bank is striving to provide reliable services to its customers.

