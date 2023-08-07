Barak Bahar on Gelor Kanga removed him from the team | Sport

Where is Gelor Kanga in the Zvezda team? The coach was talking about him.

Source: MN Press

Crvena zvezda started the Super League season furiously under new coach Barak Bahar and already got the fans used to 4:0 or 5:0 victories. The Israeli made a deep cut, parted ways with captain Milan Borjan, removed long-time red-white “soldiers” Marko Gobeljić and Slavoljub Srnić from the rotation, and among the many changes is the fact that Gelor Kanga no longer has a role in the team.

Given that he was often the key midfielder for the red and whites in previous seasons, it became noticeable that there is no Gabonese with a risky style of play. After triumph against Napredekthe coach was talking about him Barak Bahar: “When I think it will be necessary for him to play, he will play, which also applies to other players,” said Zvezda’s coach.

Kanga has not yet played for the red and whites this season, and for Zvezda in two terms (2016-18, then from 2020) he played a total of 187 games, scored 40 goals and collected 57 assists. He was remembered for some very beautiful and very important goals, as well as for the mistakes that cost Zvezda dearly. Last season, he was one of the tragic figures at Dejan Stanković’s farewell in the defeat against Maccabi Haifa, and after that he remained a standard and important member of Miloš Milojević’s team. Perhaps it was that mistake against Haifa, when he handed the ball to the opponent and it turned out to be a key possession, that significantly influenced Bahar’s decision to trust others this summer, and because the Israeli was sitting on the Maccabi bench at the time.

This summer, during the preparations, he had to go home to Gabon due to a death in the family, and then even after his return, he remained on the sidelines when Barak was choosing the “starting 11”. And that hasn’t changed yet.

00:29 Kanga is angry about the change Source: Arena Sport

Source: Arena Sport

