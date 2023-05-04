Barbara Capovani, Italy pays tribute to her. Thousands in procession in Pisa

Pisa, 3 May 2023 – Torchlight processions in the squares and lights lit in the wards, banners bordered in mourning and even a scholarship for young doctors named in his memory. After the memory on the stage of the concert on May 1st, Italy pays tribute to Barbara Capovanithe psychiatrist killed at Pisa. From the city of him (the start is set at 20 with departure from Piazza Vittorio Emanuele II) to Palermo, from Bolzano to Messina, from Turin to Rome, in dozens of squares the initiatives in memory of him. All events organized with the support of the Provincial Orders of Doctors and the Italian Society of Psychiatry (Sip), with the support of other professional and scientific societies, with a single objective: to raise awareness among the population and institutions on the issue of violence in the workplace of healthcare.

VIDEO: the procession in Pisa

In Pisa, 10 thousand parade, according to the estimates of the forces of order. The torchlight procession is opened by a wreath with the inscription ‘Per Barbara’ and at the head of the procession is the president of the National Federation of Doctors’ Orders and the regional and local leaders of the trade unions together with the regional councilor for health, Simone Bezzini, the mayor of Pisa Michele Conti and many other politicians. As the procession passes, the shops in the center temporarily lower their shutters and turn off the lights. Among them, the doctor’s family members are also camouflaged in the crowd. Among the participants from the boys to the volunteers in uniform of the various associations, citizens and colleagues of the psychiatrist.

VIDEO: ten thousand parade in Pisa

“A must to be here”

“Being here for the institutions – said the president of the regional council of Tuscany Antonio Mazzeo, among those present – is a duty. These torches are a symbol of Dr. Barbara Capovani’s memory and it will be our task to keep her memory alive. Tragedies like this must never happen again. As a Region we will undertake to increase the level of safety of healthcare personnel, but as a Regional Council we are ready to urge Parliament with a national law proposal that fills the gaps in the current legislative system and protects mental health professionals”.

The Mayor of Pisa Michele Conti, he added: “The big hug to Dr. Barbara Capovani leaves from Pisa to reach all of Italy. The whole town tonight comes together in her memory and embraces her family. A composed crowd, silent but determined to raise a cry of alarm so that what happened never happens again. A huge mobilization for a special person who I hope will be able to solve the problem of safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities”.

Finally, the mayor announced that “the administration is ready to name a public place after Barbara in agreement with her family, we will choose a place that represents her or that she particularly loved and to do so we will consult with her family”.