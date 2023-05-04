Barbara Capovani, Italy pays tribute to her. Thousands in procession in Pisa

Pisa, 3 May 2023 – Torchlight processions in the squares and lights lit in the wards, banners bordered in mourning and even a scholarship for young doctors named in his memory. After the memory on the stage of the concert on May 1st, Italy pays tribute to Barbara Capovanithe psychiatrist killed at Pisa. From the city of him (the start is set at 20 with departure from Piazza Vittorio Emanuele II) to Palermo, from Bolzano to Messina, from Turin to Rome, in dozens of squares the initiatives in memory of him. All events organized with the support of the Provincial Orders of Doctors and the Italian Society of Psychiatry (Sip), with the support of other professional and scientific societies, with a single objective: to raise awareness among the population and institutions on the issue of violence in the workplace of healthcare.
VIDEO: the procession in Pisa
In Pisa, 10 thousand parade, according to the estimates of the forces of order. The torchlight procession is opened by a wreath with the inscription ‘Per Barbara’ and at the head of the procession is the president of the National Federation of Doctors’ Orders and the regional and local leaders of the trade unions together with the regional councilor for health, Simone Bezzini, the mayor of Pisa Michele Conti and many other politicians. As the procession passes, the shops in the center temporarily lower their shutters and turn off the lights. Among them, the doctor’s family members are also camouflaged in the crowd. Among the participants from the boys to the volunteers in uniform of the various associations, citizens and colleagues of the psychiatrist.
VIDEO: ten thousand parade in Pisa
“A must to be here”
“Being here for the institutions – said the president of the regional council of Tuscany Antonio Mazzeo, among those present – is a duty. These torches are a symbol of Dr. Barbara Capovani’s memory and it will be our task to keep her memory alive. Tragedies like this must never happen again. As a Region we will undertake to increase the level of safety of healthcare personnel, but as a Regional Council we are ready to urge Parliament with a national law proposal that fills the gaps in the current legislative system and protects mental health professionals”.
The Mayor of Pisa Michele Conti, he added: “The big hug to Dr. Barbara Capovani leaves from Pisa to reach all of Italy. The whole town tonight comes together in her memory and embraces her family. A composed crowd, silent but determined to raise a cry of alarm so that what happened never happens again. A huge mobilization for a special person who I hope will be able to solve the problem of safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities”.
Finally, the mayor announced that “the administration is ready to name a public place after Barbara in agreement with her family, we will choose a place that represents her or that she particularly loved and to do so we will consult with her family”.
|17:27
|The minute of silence
|The Regional Council of Tuscany opened today’s session with a minute’s silence for Barbara Capovani and for Guido Sacconi, regional councilor of Tuscany from 1995 to 1999, who died yesterday
|17:30
|The facade illuminated in green
|The façade of the Spedali Civili in Brescia will light up in green, the color of mental health, starting at 8pm to commemorate the psychiatrist Capovani.
|17:31
|The appointment in Milan
|A torchlight vigil for the safety of mental health workers is also held in Milan, in Piazza della Scala, from 8pm. “An event born spontaneously to commemorate a colleague that many of us knew”
|17:32
|The double mourning of Bari
|In Puglia at 7 pm torchlight procession in Bari in memory of psychiatrists Barbara Capovani and Paola Labriola, also killed in Bari by a patient ten years ago. The torchlight procession of the Apulian capital will start from Piazza San Ferdinando and arrive at the Cathedral, in the old city.
|17:36
|Palermo dedicates a show to her
|From 20 in Piazza Politeama in Palermo torchlight procession in memory of Dr. Capovani, “whose message is against violence against health and social health workers”. The show ”Donne”, which will be held on 27 May at 20.30 at the Teatro Biondo, will also be entirely dedicated to Barbara Capavani.
|18:03
|Scholarship
|A scholarship for young doctors in memory of Barbara Capovani. The initiative was made official on the occasion of the Extraordinary Board of Directors of the Order of Surgeons and Dentists of Pisa, open to all doctors and dentists.
|20:05
|Daughter’s words
|“My mother would have been very happy with this initiative. It is impossible to separate her as a person from what she was professionally”. These are the words of Alice, Barbara Capovani’s eldest daughter
|20:33
|The crowd in Rome
|There are several hundreds, if not thousands, of the professionals who have gathered in Piazza dell’Esquilino in Rome
|21:11
|The Deputy Speaker of the House
|“The demonstrations throughout the country organized by psychiatrists in memory of my colleague Capovani require greater attention to mental health policies”. The vice president of the Chamber Fabio Rampelli, deputy of the Brothers of Italy, says so in a note.
|21:14
|Thousands parade in Pisa
|Thousands of people – the estimate is 10 thousand people – in Pisa at the silent torchlight vigil opened by a wreath with the words ‘For Barbara’
|21:21
|Two thousand in Genoa
|Almost two thousand health workers took to the streets this evening in Genoa for the torchlight vigil. “Respect for those who care” reads the banner that opened the snake of white coats. The torchlight procession left from Piazza De Ferrari, directed to Brignole station
|21:35
|“Never happen again”
|“A composed crowd, silent but determined to raise a cry of alarm so that what happened will never happen again”: said the mayor of Pisa, Michele Conti