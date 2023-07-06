Barbi Recanati returns to Madrid with her new album

Barbel Recanati is one of the essential names of the new Argentine rock. He led the group for a decade Utopianswhich acted as opening act for The Cure, Guns N’ Roses o The Cult in Buenos Aires; and his first solo album got him two nominations at the Latin Grammy and the Gardel Award in the rock category. She is one of the most active voices for feminism from the music scene, and she has her own record label where she only releases women.

After the celebrated “Real Time Location” and three years of record silence, she has released her second solo album, which establishes her as the undisputed icon of Argentine rock of this century. Already in the singles, “What remains” and “End of the world“, the influence of the sound of The Cure, Echo & The Bunnymen, The Horrors, The Kills o The Jesus & Mary Chainand the album has confirmed it.

“The End of Things” It is a record that drinks from the garage, post-punk and new wave, and widens the margins of new Argentine rock. It is full of dark but danceable rhythms. Recanati sings that even if everything ends, there are endings that are beginnings. Since the day the album came out, she has been in Spain doing a presentation tour that has taken her to Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, San Sebastián, Bilbao and, shortly, Madrid again. will be the July 9 at Rock Palacein his second concert in Madrid after performing there in mid-June.