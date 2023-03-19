Barcelona beat Real Madrid and came close to winning the title in Spain.

Source: Profimedia

Barcelona beat Real Madrid in the big derby and came within reach of the title in Spain – 2:1 (1:1). After the own goal and the deficit, Xavi’s team made a big turnaround and now has a 12-point lead over their biggest rival. There are 12 rounds left until the end of the season…

It is interesting that Barca players scored all three goals in this match. Everything started with Arauha’s own goal in the 9th minute after a shot by Vinicius. The Brazilian wanted to cross, he hit the Uruguayan and the ball ended up in the net. Then, in the 45th, Sergi Roberto scored to equalize and bring his team to a more peaceful break (1:1). It was just a preview of the frenzy and what’s to come in the second part.

Carlo Ancelotti, aware that he had no time to wait and that he had to go for three points, made five changes. He brought in more offensive players, Rodrigo, Chuameni, Asensio, Ceballos came in, he also brought out Modric and Kroos. On the other side, Xavi introduced Kesi, Torres and Fati. The Italian was almost rewarded for the risk, Asensio scored in the 81st minute, everyone in white jerseys celebrated, and then the VAR came on. The goal was disallowed for offside. After that came a shock for Madrid, Kesi scored in the second minute of injury time for an “explosion” at the “Nou Camp” and a victory for Barcelona.