In the studio of “A Ruota libera”, the Sunday show hosted by Francesca Fialdini, Claudio Lippi interacts with a person in the studio with ‘afro’ hair: “Is he always a human being? Isn’t he a primate?”

It was an afternoon to forget for Rai. After Vittorio Sgarbi’s gaffe came that of Claudio Lippi. In the studio of “A Ruota libera”, the Sunday broadcast hosted by Francesca Fialdini, Claudio Lippi interacts with a person in the studio with ‘afro’ style hair. “Is he Italian?” asks Claudio Lippi. “Half Brazilian”, explains the presenter. “Oh, that’s why.”

Claudio Lippi’s gaffe

Claudio Lippi called a boy with ‘afro’ hair style a primate. What was meant to be an innocent joke turned into a racist insult, which Francesca Fialdini tried to dilute as much as possible, taking away the floor from Claudio Lippi and moving on to talk about something else:

Is Italian? Ah, he’s half Brazilian. Here because. Let’s say, that he is always on the human side, that is, he is a human being. He is not a primate.

The guy in the studio watched bewildered.

The joke about Cristiano Malgioglio

A little later, another speaks about the difference between motherhood and fatherhood: “Why was I born a man? I’ve always wondered. At least I was born Malgioglio! But nothing, not even that”. In that case, Claudio Lippi referred to the fact that he no longer works because he makes too polite television, unlike those who, like Cristiano Malgioglio, are much more showy. Yesterday, news circulated of her complaining that he no longer works as he used to in television. But if certain linguistic “clams” arrive, it’s not surprising.

The interview with Repubblica

In an interview with La Repubblica, Claudio Lippi lamented the fact that he no longer works as before: “I’d like someone to explain to me why I haven’t worked anymore. But I’m not there to ruin my life, stress hurts, I have four bypasses, health needs to be safeguarded”.