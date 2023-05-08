Is fasting really good for health? Finally revealed the truth, be wary of slogans

Fasting: not a magic recipe but a useful tool, if practiced under medical supervision, to improve the health of the body.

Summer is approaching and many are thinking about how to put back the line lost in the winter months. A project that often passes through diet and the practice of fasting.

Fasting means abstaining from consuming food for a certain amount of time. The reasons behind fasting can be of various nature: religious, spiritual, dictated by health needs. But how many types of fasting exist and what effects fasting has on body health and weight?

Is fasting really good for health?

Fasting can stimulate the metabolism e facilitate weight loss. Of course before starting any kind of fast you should consult your doctor. Nutritionists recall that various experiments have shown how fasting can reduce body fat mass and have positive effects on metabolic health. However, fasting is not for everyone. For example, it is not recommended for those taking medicines, as well as for those who are pregnant or breastfeeding. It is better not to fast even those suffering from diabetes, heart and kidneys.

Intermittent fasting, what is it?

One type of fasting is the so-called intermittent fasting: it is a diet which consists inalternate periods of fasting with periods of regular eating. There are many variations of this practice. One is the one that is based precisely on the alternation of days of fasting and nutrition. But there’s that too 16/8dove fast for 16 hours alternandole a 8 hours feeding. Or even that 5:2dove you only fast 2 days a week. Among the benefits of intermittent fasting are the inflammation-related benefits, with thelowering of LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the blood (risk factors for heart disease). But intermittent fasting it is not suitable for every person and should be practiced always under medical supervision.

Fasting-mimicking diet

In the case of the fasting-mimicking diet let’s talk about following one low-calorie, low-protein diet for 5 days a month, minimizing the effects of fasting on our body organism. The recommendation is that di avoid consuming food after 17-18 until breakfast of the next morning.

Fasting and brain health

Il fasting can have a positive effect on brain health and on the prevention and treatment of neurological pathologies. Reducing food consumption produces metabolic, cellular and circadian changes linked to health benefits and a decrease in the likelihood of neurological diseases. Furthermore, intermittent fasting, alternating with moments of regular food intake, can lead to improvements in cognitive function, as well as enriching the variety of “good” bacteria present in the intestine which can improve prevention and hinder the progression of disorders capable of endanger brain health.