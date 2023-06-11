Bari-Cagliari 0-0 | Serie B playoff final live

Up for grabs is Serie A. In 90′ and in front of an audience of 60,000 spectators. It will be played at San Nicola after Thursday’s 1-1 draw in Cagliari. Claudio Ranieri’s team, fifth at the end of the regular season, had started well by scoring with Lapadula after 9′. Then he immediately had the vehement response from the red and white, who equalized in the 95th minute with a penalty from Antenucci and missed another one with Cheddira in the first 45′. At Raffaele Mignani’s Bari, who finished in third place in the championship, a draw is enough to return to Serie A after 12 years of waiting. To reach this final, the away team beat Venice (2-1) in the preliminary round and then Parma (3-2 and 0-0), finishing fourth in the league. In the semi-final, the Apulians defeated Südtirol (1-0 and 0-1), sixth classified at the end of the regular season. Some doubts in both formations. In Bari the central defender and captain Di Cesare is in the balance, who has already missed the first leg match, but Mignani will be able to count on Ricci after the disqualification. At Cagliari, the doubts are linked to Nandez and Mancosu, who came out battered from Thursday’s match, but Ranieri will find Dossena in defence, absent due to disqualification in the first leg.