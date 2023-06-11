Two drawings to draw a plan. – Mental Health Forum

Dear friends and friends,

be patient and don’t be surprised, this is the third time that the bill “provisions on the subject..” has been presented in Parliament.

It was presented to the Senate for the first time in September 2017. The well-known events of recent years have conspired to force the filing of the many bills that are filed and never found again.

This bill is filed by Hon. Serracchiani and Sen. Sensi and is presented to journalists in a press conference on Tuesday 13 June.

The Forum, or those many of us who continue to meet and perhaps love each other on this square, have pushed for it to return to attention with this new government.

We are all aware, but we will never tire of repeating it, that this time too, and with this government then, this bill will not come out of the warehouse to at least be discussed in the classroom.

This is easy to predict to happen and then you all will ask: why bring it into play again? The answer is as simple as it is childish and optimistic. We think, as many have said so far, that it is a good document and that despite the fact that they have passed

five years still manages to look ahead. And so we dare to think that it could become a sort of manifesto that commits all of us to reconsider how much more the “revolution” can produce.

The bill then seems to be, according to many, a manual of good practice, a sort of vademecum for those who are about to take up the profession of care.

If all these fantasies were to be considered by you and perhaps spread and made known to other friends, we could begin to think concretely about a large meeting to be organised, for example, in Rome in September. An encounter where everyone could try to get out of the shell of their separateness to start meeting the other.

In the meantime, as some of us will already be doing, presentations could be organized at a local level, a pretext for discussing and bringing words back into play that risk being buried.

Please have a moment of patience, together with this bill the Magi bill is also deposited in Parliament which aims to address the issue of imputability, of the Rems, of the expert opinion (see the latest editorial, by Pietro Pellegrini, which you can find on the website of the Forums).

We all think that urgent and necessary proposals such as those of Magi can actually be implemented in the presence of a strong, well-oriented and well-rooted mental health department in the area.

As you can see everything, what we thought is nothing more than the desire to start talking again, to see each other, to beat indifference.

In the name of many, Carla Ferrari Aggradi and Peppe Dell’Acqua have written to it