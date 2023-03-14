Home World Barros Schelotto: “Retegui has a 9 that Italy lacks. And for the future, I’ve heard of Milan…”
Barros Schelotto: "Retegui has a 9 that Italy lacks. And for the future, I've heard of Milan…"

Guillermo Barros Schelotto spoke to the Gazzetta dello Sport about Mateo Retegui, the striker that Roberto Mancini has decided to call for the national team. The Argentine coach made him debut with Boca Juniors in November 2018: “We took him for a friendly match with a club from Tercera, Los Andes, at the end of 2017. I was missing two centre-forwards due to injuries and my deputy followed the nursery, and he told me to call him. Mateo, 18 years old, showed off, made the difference, scored 2 goals and played very well. After the match he stayed with us”.

How do you see it with Italy?
“He has a lot of personality, he comes from a family with a good education, a solid foundation, he has the ability to adapt and is preparing for this step. Beyond Immobile, Italy does not have a 9 like Retegui. And I think this call-up it will also open the doors for him to a European club, here I heard about Milan…”.

