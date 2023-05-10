Baseball player Shohei Ohtani signs $605 million contract | Sports

Japan’s Shohei Ohtani will receive an incredible contract that will push the boundaries of the sport.

Source: Profimedia

The signing of the biggest contract in the history of sports is about to happen, and it will be signed by an athlete you probably haven’t heard of. It’s a Japanese man Shohei Ohtani who will initial the contract which, according to experts’ estimates, should be worth it 605,000,000 dollars!

Ohtani plays baseball and is expected to own it Los Angeles Angels sign an 11-year contract worth an incredible $605,000,000, reports ESPN. Of course, this is only the beginning, because he should earn more from various sponsorship contracts 100,000,000 dollars.

Ohtani is 28 years old and plays as a pitcher, hitter and infielder for the Angels and the Japanese national team. After four years in his Hokkaido in Japan and one title, he arrived in the MLB in 2018 and all the time in the strongest league in the world he performs for the “Angels”. In the previous two years, he was an All-Star in both seasons and part of the league’s first team, and in 2018 he was chosen as the best rookie of the year. He was also the 2021 American League MVP.

For his national team, he brought the greatest success in 2023, when he secured gold for Japan at the World Championship by defeating the United States of America 3:2 in a match where he was one of the best on the field. Now he has a contract until the end of his career with the Los Angeles Angels and a bunch of millions!