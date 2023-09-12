Basketball, NBA star Kevin Porter arrested: “He tried to strangle his girlfriend”

Listen to the audio version of the article

NBA star Kevin Porter Jr., guard for the Houston Rockets, was arrested Monday in a New York hotel on charges of domestic violence against his partner. Police responded to a 911 call at 6.45am. After an investigation, Porter was charged with assault and strangulation, a police spokesperson said.

“Upon arrival, officers were informed that a 26-year-old woman had suffered a laceration on the right side of her face and was complaining of neck pain,” a police department spokesperson said, as reported by ESPN. “A preliminary investigation at her scene determined that a known individual struck her multiple times across her body and placed his hands around her neck.”

The victim of the alleged assault is believed to be Porter’s girlfriend, a former WNBA player. Police said the girl was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The Rockets and the NBA released brief statements on the case. “We are gathering information regarding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr.,” the Rockets said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.” The league office “is in contact with the Houston Rockets and is gathering additional information,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.

