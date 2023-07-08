Beach Vrućica in Banja Luka | Info

The newly renovated “Vrućica” beach, one of the favorite places where the people of Banja Luka spend the summer, will be opened on July 12, with a rich accompanying program from 5 p.m.

Source: City of Banja Luka

At the same time, this marks the beginning of the event “Banjalučko ljeto”, which brings different contents for all generations.

Mayor Draško Stanivuković said that this beach exceeds all expectations.

“Simply, the very beauty of the environment, how the reconstruction fit into the environment. I am proud of what we are getting”.

Work is progressing at an excellent pace on the construction of the sports and recreational zone on the stretch from Gradski to Zeleni most.

“In the second half of this month, two thirds of that space will be ready so that it will be available to visitors during the summer. In that part of the city, Banjaluka will get its own Kopacabana.” the mayor pointed out.

On that stretch from Gradski to Zeleni most, as he stated, there will be a sandy beach, courts for volleyball, handball and beach soccer.

“There will also be rocks for climbing, children’s playgrounds, outdoor gyms, the first ski jump on Vrbas. The experience doesn’t seem to resemble the Banjuluka we’re used to,” he stated.

He added that it is over a kilometer of landscaped coastline for the enjoyment of various contents both for fellow citizens and for all visitors.

“And as soon as we finish that, in August of this year we will start the construction of two kilometers of promenade along the Vrbas from “Alibaba” to the newly built beach in Srpski Toplice. One part will be ready this fall, and the rest next year. So we will welcome next summer with about 3 ,5 kilometers of landscaped beaches. Therefore, Banjaluka can look forward to summer and those who do not have the opportunity to go on vacation, have their own Banjulka and attractions.” he concluded.