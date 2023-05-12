“Beaches and Clean Seabeds” with Very Mobile

Very Mobilethe CK group semi virtual operator Hutchison Holdings Ltd supports “Beaches and Clean Seabeds”one of Legambiente’s main citizen science campaigns dedicated to the monitoring and cleaning of abandoned waste along the coasts and beaches of our area and this year in its thirty-third edition.

From 12 to 14 May, with the volunteers of Legambiente and the support of Very Mobile, Voltri beach in Genoa and Maddalusa beach in Agrigento will be cleaned.

Very Mobile’s participation in Legambiente’s “Clean Beaches and Seabeds” campaign is the first project realized thanks to the Giga collected on the Very app with “Giga Green”, the free program launched in January 2023 which allows its customers to contribute Giga consumed every month for projects for environmental protection in our country.

“Giga Green” is the most recent stage in the path towards sustainability, which has seen the brand as a protagonist since its market entry with various activities including: the use of green SIMs, made with 100% recycled plastic and produced zero CO2, eSIM and refurbished smartphones.