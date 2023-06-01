Home » beat England and fly to the quarterfinals!
World

beat England and fly to the quarterfinals!

by admin
beat England and fly to the quarterfinals!

The editorial staff Thursday 1 June 2023, 07:24

The dream continues. The Italian Under 20 national team reaches the quarterfinals of the World Cup and avenge the defeat against England in the semi-final of the last Under 19 European Championship. At the ‘Diego Armando Maradona’ stadium in La Plata, the goals of thethe Tommaso Baldanzi and Cesare Casadei (from a penalty) to give Carmine Nunziata’s team a place among the top eight in the world. Devine’s right-footed volley after Baldanzi’s first goal wasn’t enough for the English. The match was decided in the 83rd minute: Casadei’s left foot from the edge, the referee was called to the monitor by the Var for a hand ball by Quansah and awarded a penalty that the same Casadei has achievedreaching altitude five goals in four World Cup matches after two braces against Brazil and the Dominican Republic.

Casadei: “My Italy isn’t afraid. Inter? Chelsea is a lifestyle choice”

Italy U20, the next opponent is Colombia

“It was a great game, played in front of an audience that cheered on us and I want to thank – Nunziata’s comment – We are happy to have taken revenge for last year’s defeat, but above all to move forward in this competition. We not only kept the field, but also played a good game, against a very strong team that arrived here as European champions. Colombia is on Saturday: a formidable opponent, but we beat Brazil and England, so it means that Italy are also a great team.” Il next opponent, in fact, will be right there Colombia who overwhelmed Slovakia 5-1 in his eighth. The match is scheduled for Saturday at 11 pm Italian in San Juan. Out, among others, also the landlords of Argentina, defeated by Nigeria.

See also  The funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II will be held on September 19 - Shangbao Indonesia

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, tables, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

You may also like

Ivana Dudić in underwear on the red carpet...

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: Welcome more like-minded partners to...

The Argentine government has announced that it will...

EU COMMISSION €125m Italian scheme approved to support...

The US House passed a deal to avoid...

Hundreds of apartments damaged in mass attack in...

Ciudadanos dies in the centre, Sumar is born...

VIDEO Mourinho furious after Sevilla-Roma, meets Taylor and...

Turnstile se convierten en Everything-You-Knows

Air attack on Kiev, alarm in seven regions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy