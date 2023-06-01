beat England and fly to the quarterfinals!

The dream continues. The Italian Under 20 national team reaches the quarterfinals of the World Cup and avenge the defeat against England in the semi-final of the last Under 19 European Championship. At the ‘Diego Armando Maradona’ stadium in La Plata, the goals of thethe Tommaso Baldanzi and Cesare Casadei (from a penalty) to give Carmine Nunziata’s team a place among the top eight in the world. Devine’s right-footed volley after Baldanzi’s first goal wasn’t enough for the English. The match was decided in the 83rd minute: Casadei’s left foot from the edge, the referee was called to the monitor by the Var for a hand ball by Quansah and awarded a penalty that the same Casadei has achievedreaching altitude five goals in four World Cup matches after two braces against Brazil and the Dominican Republic.

Casadei: “My Italy isn’t afraid. Inter? Chelsea is a lifestyle choice”

Italy U20, the next opponent is Colombia

“It was a great game, played in front of an audience that cheered on us and I want to thank – Nunziata’s comment – We are happy to have taken revenge for last year’s defeat, but above all to move forward in this competition. We not only kept the field, but also played a good game, against a very strong team that arrived here as European champions. Colombia is on Saturday: a formidable opponent, but we beat Brazil and England, so it means that Italy are also a great team.” Il next opponent, in fact, will be right there Colombia who overwhelmed Slovakia 5-1 in his eighth. The match is scheduled for Saturday at 11 pm Italian in San Juan. Out, among others, also the landlords of Argentina, defeated by Nigeria.