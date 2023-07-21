because the game is open and Vox is different from the Italian right-Corriere TV

Protagonists and possible winners of the early voting on Sunday 23 July. An excerpt from the live video for subscribers “Why is the right winning in Europe?”

Early elections in Spain on Sunday 23 July. Environment, immigration, Europe, memory laws, regional autonomy: the director of the «Corriere della Sera» Luciano Fontana reflects on the issues at the center of the vote. Protagonists and possible winners, with the unknown factor of the post-Francoist far right «which has not faced the process of revision of its own identity which a part of the Italian right went through instead with respect to post-fascism».

We offer an excerpt from the live video “Why does the right win in Europe?” reserved exclusively for our subscribers and moderated by Maria Serena Natale.

July 21, 2023 – Updated July 21, 2023, 1:14 pm

