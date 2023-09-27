Belarus Sends First Shipment of Powdered Milk to Cuba as Trade Agreements Established

Belarus Sends Shipment of Milk and Derivatives to Cuba

Belarus has started sending shipments of milk and its derivatives to Cuba, as part of the trade agreements between the two countries. Although the specific destination for these shipments has not been confirmed, it is speculated that they will be sent to the stores in Moneda Libremente Convertible (MLC) or the tourism sector, as the high hotel season approaches.

Reports suggest that the first shipment of powdered milk from Belarus will arrive in Cuba in the coming days. However, it has been clarified by Belarusian sources that this powdered milk will be specifically intended for children under six years of age, who will receive it through the “booklet” in the island’s warehouses.

Siarhei Bartosh, the Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus, disclosed that the initial batches of the contract have already been sent. Although he did not provide details about the volume of milk in this shipment, Bartosh expressed the goal of expanding the market for more sales. He stated, “Although today the price of powdered milk has stabilized, the price of butter and other dairy derivatives, such as whole milk, are rising. Therefore, we do not have the fear of producing and not selling. Furthermore, the sales market is expanding.”

Official data from the Cuban government indicates a significant decrease in the import of powdered milk and wheat (unground) since the health crisis. In 2022, there will be a 71.9% reduction in the amount of milk powder imported compared to previous years. However, this decrease is not due to an increase in milk production in Cuba. Rather, it is attributed to a lack of resources to purchase milk abroad.

Furthermore, there are plans for more shipments of milk powder and other dairy products from Belarus to Cuba, including agricultural equipment and other sectors.

