Belarusian Military Helicopters Enter Polish Airspace: Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Summons Embassy Official

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that it summoned the business manager of the Belarusian Embassy after two Belarusian military helicopters entered Polish airspace on Tuesday. The incident, seen as an escalation of tension on the Polish-Belarusian border, prompted a swift response from the Polish government.

In a brief statement, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed a firm protest and called on Belarus to provide a detailed explanation of the incident. The ministry emphasized the expectation that Belarus would cease such activities immediately.

The Polish government has expressed growing concerns about a potential escalation of tensions in the border area in recent weeks, particularly following the reported presence of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group in neighboring Belarus. Polish Defense Minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, convened a meeting of the National Security Commission to address the situation on the border.

According to the ministry, the helicopters violated Polish airspace at a low altitude, making them difficult to detect through radar systems. This explained the previous denial of the intrusion. Blaszczak promptly informed NATO about the incident and ordered an increase in the number of soldiers and resources allocated to border protection with Belarus.

Furthermore, the Polish Defense Ministry clarified that the Belarusian helicopters were participating in military training exercises for which Minsk had previously notified Warsaw. However, given the possibility of further provocations, the defense statement cautioned against the dissemination of information and comments that could be exploited by the Russian and Belarusian regimes.

As tensions continue to rise along the Polish-Belarusian border, the Polish government remains vigilant in ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

