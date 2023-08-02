Updated Record of Earthquakes in the United States Revealed by USGS

August 1, 2023 – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has released the latest information on earthquakes that have occurred in the United States today. The USGS report provides details on the epicenter location, magnitude, and measures taken by the Joe Biden government for disaster prevention across all 50 states.

USGS researchers have identified high-risk areas for seismic activity, including the West Coast, mountainous regions, and parts of the central and eastern United States. The states with the highest statistical seismic incidence are Alaska, Arkansas, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

According to the USGS, most earthquakes in the country originate from sparsely populated areas such as the Gulf of Alaska and the island chain in the Bring Sea. The USGS continuously studies the causes of natural phenomena, including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes, and hurricanes.

The last major earthquake to strike the United States occurred on March 28, 1964, in the Alaska region. It had a magnitude of 9.2 on the Richter scale and resulted in a devastating tsunami, causing casualties and widespread destruction.

The USGS remains committed to monitoring and analyzing seismic activity in the United States to provide timely updates and ensure the safety of its citizens.

