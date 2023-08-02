Home » Sana’a.. Inauguration of the second national festival of Yemeni honey
Sana’a.. Inauguration of the second national festival of Yemeni honey

Yemenat – Sana’a

Riyadh Al-Zawahi

Today, in Sana’a, the activities of the second national festival of Yemeni honey and bee products kicked off, with the participation of a number of senior institutions and honey producers in a number of governorates of the Republic of Yemen.

The festival was organized by the Yemeni Honey Unit in the Higher Agricultural and Fisheries Committee and the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation, under the slogan Yemen_home_of_honey.

The festival formed the most important economic and tourism event in order to revive the status of authentic Yemeni honey, which is still on the throne of first quality in the world, and is the most important tributary of the Yemeni economy.

This year’s festival is an occasion to market Yemeni brands globally, as well as to publicize the high-quality items that characterize this authentic and delicious Yemeni product throughout history.

In the first inauguration activities, the festival drew shows of joy in the sky of the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, through the participation of the military band in the opening, and the participation of senior leaders and dozens of beekeepers coming from several Yemeni governorates and remote areas famous for producing high-quality varieties of Yemeni honey.

What distinguishes this year’s festival is that it includes various presentations and paragraphs, scientific sessions, studies and discussions in the field of honey and beekeeping, to promote this product, keep up with it, and promote it, and raise awareness of the necessity of consuming it within the daily diet of society.

A member of the Supreme Political Council, Muhammad al-Nuaimi, inaugurated the festival’s activities in the Seventy Park in the capital’s secretariat, in the presence of a number of leaders.

