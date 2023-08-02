Home » “Streaming is a great money sink”
Jorge Rial was once again at the center of the scene. On this occasion, due to controversial statements about streaming programs. He even talked about how he “launders money”. Nico Occhiato was one of those who responded to the renowned driver.

“Cancheros who wrinkle, who become apolitical and wash money,” shot Jorge Rial in LAM.

“It’s a world for assholes who like that humor and I think it’s very good,” said the journalist and remarked: “Streaming is a great laundry room today.”

Rial re-established his position and insisted: “Find out who is banking the streamers. Find out which politician wanted to sit down with Occhiato to buy Luzu from him. Figure that out, guys, and feel the washing machine from here. It is impressive how he feels, from here I feel it ”.

What Nico Occhiato replied to Jorge Rial

After the controversial statements, Nico Occhiato referred to this fact. “There is no chance that I had a fight with Rial,” said the owner of Luzu TV.

The young businessman invited them to find out the crimes that Rial imputes to him. “Find out calmly. To you and anyone who wants to find out. Today any society is easy to know how it is made up. Today I have two partners and it was always like that. I don’t have much to say,” Occhiato explained.

In addition, he talked about the cost of investing in a project like Luzu. “Today the only thing we have is a tremendous rowing, to be investing more and more and we are happy with what we are doing. I wish it were like that that I am filling myself with twine, it would be great, ”she said.

“Luzu is a micro-enterprise that started three years ago and since we don’t have any company or businessman behind us with a back of twine or a big investor, we are doing well but any mistake you make, you’ll go to hell,” he added and He concluded: “At least speaking of my experience and my company. It’s going well for us, but as soon as you screw up a number or a decision, we don’t have someone to cover us.

Source: Argentine News


