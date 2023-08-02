Linux kernel: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows privilege escalation or a denial of service condition

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in the Linux kernel. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Linux kernels on August 1st, 2023. The Linux operating system and the product Open Source Linux Kernel are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: GitHub Security Advisory – Linux Kernel – GHSA-h3j8-wx8r-29j6 (Stand: 31.07.2023).

Linux Kernel Security Advisory – Risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

Linux kernel bug: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation or a denial of service condition

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to elevate its privileges or cause a denial of service condition.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-4004.

Systems affected by the Linux kernel vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Open Source Linux Kernel < kernel 6.5-rc5 (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

GitHub Security Advisory – Linux Kernel – GHSA-h3j8-wx8r-29j6 vom 2023-07-31 (01.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

08/01/2023 – Initial version

