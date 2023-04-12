No mystery behind the second absence of Belén Rodríguez a Hyenas. The presenter discovered that she was positive for Covid shortly before the broadcast, as told by the videos of her in her stories on Instagram shot shortly after the result of the swab with her make-up artist Cristina and thehair stylist Lollo. For her, the mask was immediately put on her face and only a lot of anger at being forced to follow the episode from home. During the show, Max Angioni played on the rumors that were already circulating about Belen’s absence: «As you can see, we are alone without Belen. Once again. What’s wrong with Belen? He’s ill? She’s fine? Does he hate us? Many things have been said about this absence. This is the truth”. A short service shot just in the afternoon behind the scenes of the broadcast was then broadcast. The presenter appears sitting on the floor with her back to the dressing room door while she says: «I want to do Le Iene and instead I have Covid. They made me two swabs. It was fiery red. No, I want to work! I have to go home locked up and instead I want to work. See you next week. I leave my work to my three crazy comedians who of course will never be up to me but you have to be content».

