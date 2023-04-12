15
The crux of the matter with biologically manufactured medicines: why millions of potential savings are lying fallow
Doctors too often prescribe an original drug, although a cheaper copycat product is available: This is criticized by the Curafutura health insurance association and other interest groups.
They are a great hope for savings: thanks to so-called biosimilars, healthcare costs could be reduced by up to CHF 100 million a year. These are imitation products of biotechnologically or genetically engineered drugs (biologicals). Since these are produced in living cells, production is very complex and expensive. This is where the cheaper biosimilars should help.
