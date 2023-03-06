Get rid of Made in China?Foxconn increases India’s iPhone production capacity, it doesn’t matter if it’s unqualified

The Wall Street Journal cited sources including senior Indian government officials as saying that Hon Hai is considering a major expansion in India, including opening new factories and increasing the number of iPhones assembled.

According to people familiar with the matter, Hon Hai plans to increase the annual production of assembled iPhones in India to 20 million by 2024, and the number of employees will triple to 100,000. The factory currently produces about 6 million iPhones a year.

According to people familiar with the matter, in addition to Tamil Nadu (Tamil Nadu) where Chennai is located, Hon Hai also plans to set up a new production plant in Karnataka (Karnataka) to assemble iPhone and other products.

In addition, Hon Hai is also considering building a new factory in Hyderabad (Hyderabad), and building a silicon carbide manufacturing plant and packaging plant for the semiconductor business in India.

As Apple Inc. continues to accelerate the adjustment of the industrial chain in recent years, India is undoubtedly becoming a potentially attractive option in the eyes of many people, but it is still a bit difficult to get rid of Chinese manufacturing.

Apple has recently been sending product designers and engineers from California and China to factories in southern India to help train local workers and build production lines, according to four people familiar with the matter.

Although the help is in place, the reality is a bit skinny. At an electronics housing factory run by India’s Tata, one of Apple’s suppliers, in Hausur, only about one in every two components produced on the production line meets specifications before being sent to the assemblers of Apple products Foxconn there.

Compared with Apple’s envisioned zero-defect goal, this 50% “yield rate” is obviously extremely bad. The factory is developing plans to improve worker proficiency, but there is still a long way to go, said two people who have worked in Apple’s overseas operations.

However, some people in the supply chain said that these low yield rates are only temporary. In the future, with the improvement of maturity, the number of iPhones made in India may increase. At that time, it will be difficult for you to buy this version.