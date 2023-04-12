The One Plus tablet has just been presented and can already be yours in early access thanks to the early bird offers that also allow you to receive some freebies.

Designed to reward the most enthusiastic of the OnePlus community, the Early Bird offer is available from 10 to 24 April and exclusively on oneplus.com, with limited availability.

The Early Bird offer is designed to reward the first enthusiasts who reserve their OnePlus tablet and allows them to receive a SUPERVOCC 80W adapter and the possibility to choose between three must-have accessories: the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard, the OnePlus Stylo or the OnePlus Folio Case.

Toumas Lampen, European Head of Strategy, OnePlus ha spiegato:

“Earlier this year we launched our first tablet, the OnePlus Pad, which is a big step forward in our journey to build a better digital life. The feedback we’ve received so far from our community has been nothing short of incredible. To celebrate, we’ve created an unmissable Early Bird offer for the OnePlus Pad that offers its best accessories for free. We can’t wait for you to join us and seize this unmissable opportunity!”

One Plus Pad

OnePlus Pad is equipped with MediaTek chipsetDimensions9000, a 4nm SoC with octa-core CPU up to 3.05GHz and Mali-G710 GPU. There are alongside him 8/12 GBof RAM and128/256 GBof storage while the battery is dual cell from9.510 mAhwith Super VOOC fast charging from67Wwhich loads it in 80 minutes.

On sale we will find two variants:Wifi and 5G. In addition to this connectivity integrates Bluetooth 5.1 and mini-jack input for headphones, while for the cameras there is a main sensor from13 MP(with LED flash) and a selfie camera from8 MP. Multimedia is also supported by stereo speakers with Omni Bearing Sound Field technology, designed to direct the sound based on the direction of the screen.

The OnePlus Pad is the brand’s first tablet and combines an extremely fast and smooth experience with stunning image reproduction and design. With 5G connectivity and long battery life, the OnePlus Pad is the right choice for a perfect Never Settle experience in 2023. OnePlus will announce pricing globally on April 25thwhile from April 28 it will be possible to pre-order.

Offerta Early Bird, come fare:

To take advantage of the Early Bird offer, simply go to oneplus.com to start the order process.

At the time of purchase, all customers will automatically receive a OnePlus SUPERVOCC 80W adapter in the cart and will be able to choose a free accessory between the OnePlus magnetic keyboard, the OnePlus Stylo or the OnePlus Folio case.

After selecting the accessories, customers will be required to pay the refundable deposit of €99 to confirm the booking.

On April 25th, all customers who have taken advantage of the Early Bird offer will receive a notification to pay the remaining amount by April 28th and thus confirm the pre-order.

Full terms and conditions and additional Early Bird discounts are available on the oneplus.com website here: https://www.oneplus.com/uk/buy-oneplus-pad

