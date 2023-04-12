Benefits of Oatmeal

Of course, many people are aware of the benefits and uses of which the indigenous people like us also call Takmulangan. But it is not of any special importance to people, while the natural benefits of one spoonful of it are equal to a multivitamin pill. It has five times more calcium than milk and seven times more vitamin C than an orange.

It helps relieve joint pain, improves sleep, cleanses the bowels and improves the digestive system. It is also useful for controlling weight gain, preventing gastrointestinal problems and weight loss. An excellent drink can be prepared from Thambalanga to keep it under control. And it can be easily consumed with or before breakfast in summer.

٭٭ Tham Balinga at a Glance :

Balinga seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, iron, fiber, calcium, antioxidants and also protein. 26 grams of balinga seeds contain about 4 grams of protein. should be used.

٭٭ Balanga Nutrition Eggs : Takhm Malinga is also called Takhm Balinga. And in English it Chia Seeds is called.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 26 grams of balinga seeds contain 120 calories, 5 grams of fat, 14 grams of carbohydrates, 14 grams of dietary fiber, about 4 grams of protein and zero sugar.

٭٭ Benefits :

Plant seeds have very beneficial effects on health as they provide energy to the body. They prevent many diseases including obesity, diabetes, heart diseases etc.

1. Relieves arthritis pain.

2. Helps to improve sleep.

3. Protects against various types of cancer.

4. Moderates blood sugar levels.

5. It plays an important role in cleaning the intestines.

6. Gives more strength to the immune system.

7. Helps in improving the digestive system.

٭٭ Seed germination and fiber strength :

Daily for men under 50 according to the American Food Guidelines 30.8 Gram fiber and women under 50 years of age 25.2 grams of dietary fiber should be consumed daily.and men above fifty years of age 28 Grams and women 22.4 Grams of fiber should be consumed daily.

In just one ounce of sperm 14 grams of fiber is more than half of the recommended daily intake of fiber.

٭٭ Oatmeal reduces weight.

Foods that are high in fiber keep the stomach full and are extremely helpful in weight loss.

👈 Ovulation for heart diseases :

Kale seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are very beneficial for the heart. Reduces

👈 Ovulation for diabetes :

Sage balanga quickly digests the food and forms the body, and the alpha linoleic acid and fiber present in it slows down the process of glucose absorption in the blood, which makes the insulin hormone less active and helps prevent diseases like diabetes. .

👈 Very good for bones :

Balinga seeds absorb phosphorus which is harmful to bones and the large amount of calcium present in it makes bones strong. Apart from this, the presence of zinc in this seed is very beneficial for the health of the mouth and teeth.

👈 For digestion :

Fiber cleanses the stomach, it stimulates the stomach and acts as fuel to digest different types of food and expel waste from the body and is very beneficial for the digestive system.

👈 ✍️ Disadvantages of Ovulation :

The seeds of this plant should always be eaten soaked in water or added to some other food. And if consumed without water or any other food, it can cause many diseases by swallowing. By your weight 27 Guna absorbs more water and gets stuck in the alimentary canal.

Note: Young children should not be given dry food.

