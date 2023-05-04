Home » Belgium, arrests of Isis supporters: they were preparing an attack
World

Belgium, arrests of Isis supporters: they were preparing an attack

by admin
Belgium, arrests of Isis supporters: they were preparing an attack

BRUSSELS. In the context of a federal prosecution, led by a West Flanders investigative judge specializing in terrorism, the East Flanders Federal Criminal Police carried out nine searches, namely in Roeselare (two), Menen (three), Ostend, Wevelgem and Ghent. This was reported by the Belgian federal prosecutor in a note. The special units of the federal police – writes the prosecutor – have provided the necessary support for the arrest of various suspects. Seven people were arrested and interrogated. The investigating judge will then decide whether to issue an arrest warrant. Potential charges are attempted terrorist assassination, participating in the activities of a terrorist group, and preparing a terrorist attack. Almost all of the suspects are of Chechen origin (three of them also have Belgian nationality) and belong to a group of fervent ISIS supporters. They are suspected of preparing a terrorist attack in Belgium. Several scenarios have been mentioned, the target of the planned attack has not yet been precisely determined.

See also  "Ruble Settlement Order": How Does It Affect the World Economy? - FT Chinese Network

You may also like

News Udinese – The official line-ups: the knot...

Emergency workers have never experienced anything so shocking...

The attack by the French minister Darmanin: “Meloni...

The Tyets, review of their album Epic Solete...

Partizan fans paid tribute to those killed in...

Four members of the Proud Boys were found...

Catania Book Festival, the three days at the...

Putin’s first video appearance after the Kremlin attack:...

My Library Changes Lives

no injuries but delays of up to two...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy