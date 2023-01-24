The Belgian federal prosecutor’s office intends to waive the delivery of Silvia Panzeri and Maria Dolores Colleoni, respectively daughter and wife of former MEP Antonio Panzeri in prison in Brussels and who has signed an agreement which provides for her collaboration with the Belgian judiciary, a year of imprisonment, a fine and the confiscation of all assets acquired so far for approximately one million euros.

The waiver of delivery, as reported by the lawyer Angelo De Riso, who with his colleague Nicola Colli defends the two women now under house arrest in Italy, is evident from a document that has been served in these hours.