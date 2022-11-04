Home World Berlin, the cyclist injured in a road accident died: “The blockade of environmentalists has delayed rescue”
World

Berlin, the cyclist injured in a road accident died: “The blockade of environmentalists has delayed rescue”

by admin
Berlin, the cyclist injured in a road accident died: “The blockade of environmentalists has delayed rescue”

MUENSTER – The cyclist who finished days ago under a cement mixer died in Berlin. Her case had raised a storm on the “Last generation” climate activists who had blocked the highway and, in this way, caused a delay in the rescue. The woman had been stuck under the truck at an intersection in the Berlin district of Wilmersdorf, west of the capital, and had already appeared in very serious condition immediately after the impact.

The autopsy

See also  Ignore Russia's threat to Ukraine to draw a red line for negotiation | Russian military | EU

You may also like

Twitter, mass layoffs have begun: “Elon Musk would...

“We, rich and welcoming”. On Martha’s Vineyard the...

Pope Francis and the Imam of Al Azhar:...

Tourist forgets a bag with $ 20,000 in...

Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant without electricity:...

Spain closes the airspace for the passage of...

The largest orchid grower in the world stops...

In the Mediterranean, the American submarine of the...

Media: Trump could announce his candidacy for 2024...

Russia: Putin signs a law to recruit prisoners...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy