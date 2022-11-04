Home Business Wall Street full speed ahead after the payrolls, DraftKings crash
Business

Wall Street full speed ahead after the payrolls, DraftKings crash

by admin
Wall Street full speed ahead after the payrolls, DraftKings crash

Wall Street leap forward after the weakness of the last few sessions. An assist came from the US non-farm payrolls in October which highlighted a still healthy labor market (+261,000 compared to the +205,000 units of the consensus), easing fears of a recessive spiral following the series of rate hikes from part of the Fed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rises by more than 430 points with a percentage increase of 1.36%, while the S&P 500 rises by 1.47% and the Nasdaq by 1.24%. On the other hand, the dollar fell with the Dollar Index down by about 1.5% in the 111 area.

Between individual stocks, more than 2% leaps for Bank of America, Alphabet and Tesla. On the other hand, a 21% drop for sports betting site DraftKings stock after its quarterly monthly unique visitors fell short of expectations.

See also  Bed Bath & Beyond: From Reddit's stock meme to bankruptcy. Title -93% compared to 2014 record

You may also like

Huawei Developer Conference 2022 will be held to...

Barkin (Fed) sees softer rate hikes in the...

Winter tires, the time has come to comply

Brancaccio (Reeds): “On the Superbonus stop the continuous...

Can play 3A masterpiece Moore Thread domestic MTT...

Aid and maneuver decree: the Nadef update after...

Ryzen 7000, RX 7000 are coming AMD announced...

Piazza Affari closes in a sprint, Pirelli the...

Iride, the consortium that will develop solutions for...

Wall Street loses share and Nasdaq turns red,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy