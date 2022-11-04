Wall Street leap forward after the weakness of the last few sessions. An assist came from the US non-farm payrolls in October which highlighted a still healthy labor market (+261,000 compared to the +205,000 units of the consensus), easing fears of a recessive spiral following the series of rate hikes from part of the Fed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rises by more than 430 points with a percentage increase of 1.36%, while the S&P 500 rises by 1.47% and the Nasdaq by 1.24%. On the other hand, the dollar fell with the Dollar Index down by about 1.5% in the 111 area.

Between individual stocks, more than 2% leaps for Bank of America, Alphabet and Tesla. On the other hand, a 21% drop for sports betting site DraftKings stock after its quarterly monthly unique visitors fell short of expectations.