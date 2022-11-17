“Silvio Berlusconi believes that only he can attract his old friend Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table and intends to try before Christmas.” The conservative weekly “The Spectator” reports the blue leader’s intention to go to Moscow to try to put an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

The author of the article – titled “Could Berlusconi end the war in Ukraine?” – is Nicholas Farrell, English journalist adviser and friend of the former prime minister. Years ago Farrell made the famous interview in which Berlusconi said: “Mussolini never killed anyone, he sent people on vacation to confinement”. Now in the article he portrays the leader of Forza Italia against a pink background surrounded by doves and defines him as the “86-year-old media mogul and former Italian prime minister” who “wants a peace agreement, brokered by him”.

According to the journalist’s background, “Silvio Berlusconi believes that only he can persuade his old friend Vladimir Putin to go to the negotiating table” for peace in Ukraine. Berlusconi, adds Farrell, “wants to try before this Christmas. The 86-year-old former Italian leader and tycoon wants a peace agreement “between Russia and Ukraine,” brokered by himself, so that it will be his political swan song. His private jet is already on standby.’

«At an international level – continues Farrell – there could be no better timing. Russia has suffered another military humiliation with the retreat from Kherson and it seems that the Biden administration is pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to really think about making a peace deal.

Vittorio Sgarbi is quoted, “Berlusconi’s confidant and now Undersecretary of Culture in the new government of Giorgia Meloni”, who according to Farrell would consider Berlusconi “the only possible mediator”. The blue leader, continues the article, “believes he can do it and, if he does it, without undermining NATO’s position, he will enter the history books as a global hero”.

But Forza Italia – as reported Republic – he denies: Berlusconi’s intention, reported by the Spectator, to go to Moscow for a peace visit is not true.